SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 74,285 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,285 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth $150,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth $202,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $270,000.

In other news, Director R Reid French, Jr. purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.70 per share, for a total transaction of $247,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,987.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $2,025,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 976,483 shares in the company, valued at $49,302,626.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,116 shares of company stock worth $5,354,750. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -771.89, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

