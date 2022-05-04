SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 8,240 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,240 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.14.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $368.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $360.00 and a 1 year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

