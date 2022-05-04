SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 9,890 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,096 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,890 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NetApp by 95.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 983 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 17.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 74.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in NetApp during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $381,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,998 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $74.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.64. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.04 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

NTAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.26.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

