SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,825 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of Brinker International worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Brinker International by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,917,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,631,000 after acquiring an additional 680,075 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 8.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 811,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,791,000 after buying an additional 61,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brinker International by 12.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,693,000 after buying an additional 49,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 121.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 420,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,646,000 after buying an additional 230,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,103 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $500,534.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,315,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $42,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,955. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average of $38.19. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $66.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

EAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Brinker International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.84.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

