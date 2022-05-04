SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,004 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 560.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDW by 575.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in CDW by 24.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW opened at $167.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $159.91 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.