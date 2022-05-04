Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,409 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 40.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

NYSE:SWX opened at $87.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.11.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 69.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on SWX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Southwest Gas Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.