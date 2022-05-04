Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,604 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.37% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $749,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 16.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 14.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $69.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.29. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.38 and a 52 week high of $92.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.41.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.18%.

In related news, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $110,419.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

