Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258,295 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maytus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,487,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,606 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 257,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 33,619 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

About Synchrony Financial (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.