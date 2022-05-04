United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.08% of United Bankshares worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

UBSI stock opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.22. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.47 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. United Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 1483.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. acquired 7,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $261,273.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at $690,715.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

About United Bankshares (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.