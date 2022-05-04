WFA of San Diego LLC Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WFA of San Diego LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.5% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $281.78 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

