Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,208 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $534,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $152,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,330. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

ZNTL opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.72.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.23. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZNTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

