3,796 Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TA Associates L.P. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718,367 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,856,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,477 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,581,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,466,000 after purchasing an additional 998,883 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $29,387.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 353,430 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $21,375,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,836,023 shares of company stock valued at $108,714,509 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $54.11 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.35.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

