6,859 Shares in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,703,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,998,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,217,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,173,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCID opened at 20.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 32.51. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of 16.12 and a 52 week high of 57.75.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The business had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 59.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LCID. Redburn Partners started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 35.67.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

