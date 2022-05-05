abrdn plc Acquires 773 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

abrdn plc lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 113.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 325,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 173,227 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 11.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 263,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,704 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $921,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $3,577,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:ILPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 91.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

