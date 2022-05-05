abrdn plc Boosts Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 11.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 30,459 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 682.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 44,143 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 13.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 47.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

GTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.85. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.48%.

Getty Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.