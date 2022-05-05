abrdn plc Boosts Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

abrdn plc grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 21,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 267,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 241,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of ROIC opened at $18.88 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 110.64%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

