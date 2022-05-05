abrdn plc Buys 1,035 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,076,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,388,000 after acquiring an additional 379,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,133,000 after acquiring an additional 54,082 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,379,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,406,000 after acquiring an additional 39,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,085,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,164,000 after acquiring an additional 78,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $23.33.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 189.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.