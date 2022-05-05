abrdn plc Buys 1,483 Shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,856,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,365,000 after buying an additional 919,148 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,025,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,321,000 after buying an additional 467,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,238,000 after buying an additional 289,172 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,534,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,009,000 after buying an additional 24,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,295,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 107,687 shares during the last quarter. 54.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTL stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $967.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24.

RTL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Necessity Retail REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Necessity Retail REIT Profile

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

