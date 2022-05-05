abrdn plc Buys 808 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 713,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after buying an additional 37,832 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 73,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1,157.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 20,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $8,730,000. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHH opened at $13.74 on Thursday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.17). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 4.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 400.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

