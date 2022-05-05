abrdn plc Buys 835 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,461,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,439,000 after buying an additional 319,813 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,535,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,988,000 after buying an additional 1,611,069 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,157,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,955,000 after buying an additional 213,366 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,046,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,971,000 after buying an additional 295,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 48,641.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,201,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after buying an additional 1,199,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCPT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

FCPT opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $30.13.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.75%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director John S. Moody purchased 7,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.87 per share, with a total value of $199,644.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,080 shares of company stock valued at $426,751 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile (Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.