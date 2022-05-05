abrdn plc Buys New Shares in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

abrdn plc bought a new stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Westlake by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after acquiring an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Westlake by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Westlake by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Westlake by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Westlake by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WLK. Citigroup increased their price target on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.62.

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $140.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.19. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $140.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 19.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.64%.

In other Westlake news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,301,958.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $315,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,090 shares of company stock worth $4,720,673 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

