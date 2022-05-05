abrdn plc Buys Shares of 11,570 Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

abrdn plc bought a new stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth about $5,661,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,325,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the third quarter worth about $22,462,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SLVM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Sylvamo in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of SLVM opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average is $32.84. Sylvamo Co. has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sylvamo news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sylvamo (Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.