abrdn plc Decreases Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,920,000 after acquiring an additional 179,681 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $198,321,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,037,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,825,000 after purchasing an additional 87,409 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 18.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 919,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after buying an additional 141,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,064,000 after buying an additional 32,615 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FELE opened at $74.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.81 and a 200-day moving average of $86.51. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FELE. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

