abrdn plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

abrdn plc lowered its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,469,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,890,000 after buying an additional 30,252 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,409,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,081 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,073,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,853,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,780,000 after buying an additional 58,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC now owns 1,708,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,020,000 after buying an additional 629,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

SVC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Service Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 36.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1.21%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

