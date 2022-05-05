abrdn plc Grows Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Weibo were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,358,000 after purchasing an additional 145,067 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Weibo by 27.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Weibo during the third quarter worth about $9,023,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Weibo by 1,873.4% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 371,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after acquiring an additional 352,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Weibo by 161.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,534,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,854,000 after acquiring an additional 948,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

WB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 86 Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.37.

Weibo stock opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.88. Weibo Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

