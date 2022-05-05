abrdn plc Grows Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 624.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,108 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 47,707.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,103,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,140 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,588,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,928,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,242,000.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

BDN opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,085.71%.

Several analysts have commented on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

About Brandywine Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.