abrdn plc Grows Stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $2.04 on Thursday. RLX Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $298.84 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

About RLX Technology (Get Rating)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.