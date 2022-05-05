abrdn plc Grows Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCCO. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.30.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCCO stock opened at $64.93 on Thursday. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average of $65.90.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). Southern Copper had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

