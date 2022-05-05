abrdn plc Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 711,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 306,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -194.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This is a positive change from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -619.88%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

