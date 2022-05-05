abrdn plc Has $401,000 Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $81.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 83.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.96. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $95.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.46.

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.70%.

In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NXRT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Colliers Securities began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.