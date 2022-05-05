abrdn plc Has $403,000 Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAT stock opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.90. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.27 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $176,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 48,227 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,554 over the last ninety days. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

