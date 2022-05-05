abrdn plc Has $470,000 Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WRE opened at $24.13 on Thursday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.06. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.08 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 566.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

