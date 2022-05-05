abrdn plc Has $473,000 Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 2,320.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,336,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,823 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,401,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,746,000 after purchasing an additional 307,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,355,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,551,000 after purchasing an additional 129,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.20.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 148.65%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

