abrdn plc Has $495,000 Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

abrdn plc raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 21,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on RLJ shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RLJ opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.79 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1.99%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

