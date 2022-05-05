abrdn plc Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Zai Lab by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zai Lab by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Zai Lab by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Zai Lab by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Zai Lab by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

In other Zai Lab news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie started coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Zai Lab stock opened at $37.63 on Thursday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $181.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.58). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 488.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.88%. The business had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zai Lab Profile (Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.