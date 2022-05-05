abrdn plc Increases Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

abrdn plc raised its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 24.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 25.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DEA shares. Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $919,174 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 0.51. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 302.86%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

