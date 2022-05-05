abrdn plc Increases Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

XHR opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.18.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $210.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 139.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XHR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

In other news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,853.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.