abrdn plc Invests $355,000 in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

abrdn plc purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

ONL stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

