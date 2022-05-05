abrdn plc Makes New Investment in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 39.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.61. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 43.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on QFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $35.15 to $26.78 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

About 360 DigiTech (Get Rating)

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.