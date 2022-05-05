abrdn plc Purchases 1,276 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 44.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 29,650 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,086,000 after purchasing an additional 128,058 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,270,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,234,000 after purchasing an additional 141,770 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth $7,475,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INN. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.03.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 18.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

