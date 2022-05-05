abrdn plc Purchases 1,634 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

abrdn plc grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKT. StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NYSE SKT opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.76. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $22.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,143.02%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

