abrdn plc Purchases 1,768 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -761.87%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.76.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

