abrdn plc Purchases 2,050 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

abrdn plc grew its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,209,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,911,000 after buying an additional 8,307,931 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,093,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246,680 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 566.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,913,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025,844 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,313,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,775,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,794,000 after purchasing an additional 958,002 shares during the period. 50.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneCo alerts:

STNE stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.35. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STNE. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.31.

About StoneCo (Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.