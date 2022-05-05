abrdn plc Purchases New Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,854 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in AAON by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AAON in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AAON by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in AAON in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAON. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

In related news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 19.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $50.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.58. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $83.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 0.73.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

