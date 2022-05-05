abrdn plc Purchases Shares of 4,930 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DAR opened at $77.52 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.12.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

