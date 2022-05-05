abrdn plc Raises Stock Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.85.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.22. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $90.48.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.81 by $0.18. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 50.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 18.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

