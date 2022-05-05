abrdn plc Raises Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

abrdn plc raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,175,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,928,000 after purchasing an additional 29,574 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 790,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,402,000 after purchasing an additional 121,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares during the period. Finally, Venator Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venator Management LLC now owns 135,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo bought 2,300 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.15 per share, for a total transaction of $303,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $242.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of LBRDA opened at $109.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.69. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $188.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $248.96 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 74.09% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

