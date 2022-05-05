abrdn plc Reduces Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,936 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 419.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 209,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,621,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 1.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 158,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,970,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVBG. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $46.89 on Thursday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.69. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

