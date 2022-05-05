abrdn plc Sells 1,211 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

ZG opened at $43.11 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $126.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.17.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.