abrdn plc Sells 1,281 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

abrdn plc reduced its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dropbox by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,610,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,822,000 after buying an additional 1,065,858 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 32,120 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $565.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.66 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DBX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $226,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $58,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,778 in the last 90 days. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

